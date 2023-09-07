Red tape can strangle your key asset as an employee: your motivation
By Meg Elkins, Senior Lecturer with School of Economics, Finance and Marketing and Behavioural Business Lab Member, RMIT University
Ananta Neelim, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Tasmanian Behavioural Lab, University of Tasmania
Robert Hoffmann, Professor of Economics, Tasmanian Behavioural Lab, University of Tasmania
Management jobs are proliferating much faster than other roles. But behavioural research shows the extra box-ticking can leave employees feeling stressed, patronised and demotivated.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 6, 2023