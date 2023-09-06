Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How recycling could solve the shortage of minerals essential to clean energy

By Serasu Duran, Assistant Professor, Operations and Supply Chain Management at Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Atalay Atasu, Professor of Technology and Operations Management, INSEAD
Clara Carrera, PhD Candidate in Technology and Operations Management, INSEAD
The demand for the minerals needed to build clean energy technology currently exceeds the available supply. If this issue continues, governments may find it hard to reach their clean energy targets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
