Human Rights Observatory

From Burning Man to Woodstock to Fyre Festival: what turns a festival into a disaster?

By Warwick Frost, Professor of Tourism, Heritage and the Media, La Trobe University
This year’s Burning Man Festival in Nevada has been washed out and 70,000 attendees are stuck in the mud. Summer rains have hit its desert location and, as we regularly find in the Australian Outback, when fine and dusty desert soils get wet, they are like glue. Transport becomes near impossible.

A large number of people are temporarily stuck at Burning Man and there are issues with emergency vehicle access. While it’s been reported…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
