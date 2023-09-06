Tolerance.ca
There are two sides to the 'no' campaign on the Voice. Who are they and why are they opposed to it?

By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
On October 14, the voting public will be asked to vote “yes” or “no” on a proposed First Nations Voice to Parliament.

While the “yes” campaign has largely coalesced behind a single message, the “no” campaign is not a singular cohort. There are two sides to the “no” camp and they are very different.

Here’s what they are arguing and the different approaches they’ve taken when it comes to style and tone.

Read more: For…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
