On hot days, up to 87% of heat gain in our homes is through windows. On cold days, it's 40% of heat loss. Here's how we can fix that

By Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Lisa de Kleyn, Research Fellow, Climate Change Adaptation Lab, La Trobe University
Tom Simko, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Compared to roughly 80% in the US, UK and NZ, only 11% of Australian homes have high-performance windows. Installing them can transform a household’s comfort, energy use and emissions.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
