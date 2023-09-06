With 2,000 missing objects, the British Museum faces a historic crisis of custodianship - but this case is far from unique
By Catharine Titi, Research Associate Professor (tenured), French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Université Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas
From ill-thought renovation schemes to the latest row over the repatriation of the Parthenon marbles, this is not the first time the British Museum reckons with a custodianship crisis.
- Wednesday, September 6, 2023