South Korean president's anti-communist taunts are opening up deep divisions as country ponders alliance with Japan and US

By Kevin Gray, Professor in International Relations, University of Sussex
Recent heated debate in South Korea about how its colonial-era independence movement should be remembered has exposed the deep faultlines that run through the country’s politics, between the conservative and liberal-progressive camps.

At the end of August, the Korean Military Academy announced its intention to relocate the statue of independence activist General Hong Beom-do from its front lawn, along with that of four other independence activists. In addition, South Korea’s defence minister, Lee Jong-sup,…The Conversation


