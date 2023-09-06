Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A slacker's guide to climate-friendly gardening

By Aimee Brett, Lecturer in Ecology & Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
A pristine garden can come with an environmental cost. The chemicals we use to kill weeds and bugs rely on fossil fuels, and can disrupt local wildlife.

But gardening doesn’t have to be a guilt-inducing chore. In fact, it can be a liberating act of eco-conscious laziness.

You won’t single-handedly solve all the world’s woes with your plot of land. But there are several simple things that, if you just stop doing them, will help the environment and wildlife.

So stop being so tidy. And say goodbye to herbicides and pesticides.

Becoming a lazier gardener…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With 2,000 missing objects, the British Museum faces a historic crisis of custodianship - but this case is far from unique
~ South Korean president's anti-communist taunts are opening up deep divisions as country ponders alliance with Japan and US
~ Nudge theory: what 15 years of research tells us about its promises and politics
~ Knee pain: here’s why it happens, and how you can fix it
~ The Andes flight disaster that gave birth to the Society of the Snow
~ Sustainable tourism needs to be built with the help of locals
~ Cyprus: Authorities must protect migrants and refugees from racist attacks
~ Mexican State Becomes 12th to Decriminalize Abortion
~ A Victory for Labor Rights and Transparency in Georgia
~ Accountability key to Sri Lanka’s future: UN rights chief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter