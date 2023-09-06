Sustainable tourism needs to be built with the help of locals
By Alfonso Vargas Sánchez, Catedrático de Universidad, área de Organización de Empresas, Dirección Estratégica, Turismo (empresas y destinos) - Jubilado, Universidad de Huelva
Tourism must be economically, environmentally and socially sustainable. To this end, and given the sector’s weight in the economy, participatory governance in which there is room for all citizens is essential.
- Wednesday, September 6, 2023