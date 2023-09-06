The US committed to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, but like other countries, it's struggling to make progress
By Scott Schang, Director of Environmental Law and Policy Clinic; Professor of Practice, Wake Forest University
John Dernbach, Professor of Law Emeritus, Widener University
Halfway to the SDGs’ 2030 deadline, countries have made progress, but most are struggling to meet all 17 goals. The US is no exception.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 6, 2023