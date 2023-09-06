Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China is switching away from its aggressive 'wolf warrior' foreign policy – here's why

By Tom Harper, Lecturer in International Relations, University of East London
As India prepares to host the G20 summit on September 9, there’s one person not readying his plane for the gathering of world leaders. China’s president Xi Jinping, who has attended every meeting of this summit since 2013, is not going.

Xi is busy dealing with significant economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
