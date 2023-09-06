Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fire Tragedy a 'Wake Up Call' for South Africa

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Medics stand by a burning apartment block in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023. © 2023 Jerome Delay/AP Photo More than 70 people were killed last week when a fire tore through a five-story neglected building in Johannesburg’s central business district. The “informal settlement” was occupied in large part by undocumented migrants living with little to no access to electricity, water or adequate sanitation. In the wake of the tragedy, many South Africans started blaming foreign nationals, with some claiming that eviction laws protect criminals by making it difficult to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Accountability key to Sri Lanka’s future: UN rights chief
~ How Kurdish language divisions hinder access to information
~ Wegovy has arrived in the UK: the story of the weight-loss jab so far
~ Concrete in schools: how missing data and poor funding contributed to today's closures
~ Have we really found the first samples from beyond the Solar System? The evidence is not convincing
~ The untold story of how Howard University came to be known as 'The Mecca'
~ Entrepreneurs, beware: Owning your own business can make it harder to get hired later
~ Alabama’s defiant new voting map rejected by federal court — after Republicans ignored the Supreme Court’s directive to add a second majority-Black House district
~ Not religious, not voting? The 'nones' are a powerful force in politics – but not yet a coalition
~ Could a single drug treat the two leading causes of death in the US: cancer and cardiovascular disease?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter