Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘An extremely serious musical comedy’ about Whitlam? Yes. The Dismissal is great fun, witty and sharply observed

By Michelle Arrow, Professor of History, Macquarie University
This new comedic musical is not just a dramatisation of the events of 1975, it is also an attempt to understand our maddening political culture.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
