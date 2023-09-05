Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 ways to rein in China and Russia, alleged superpower perpetrators of atrocity crimes

By Kyle Matthews, Executive Director, The Montréal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies, Concordia University
The spectacle of two UN Security Council members — China and Russia — allegedly perpetrating mass atrocity crimes is deeply troubling. Here’s how the international community must step up.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
