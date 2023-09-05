Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research may point the way towards frost-free heat pumps

By Amirreza Mahmoudi, PhD Candidate in Mechanical Engineering, University of Saskatchewan
Heat pumps are essential for the large-scale adoption of more carbon friendly heating systems and recent research suggests a way forward for reducing one of the technology’s biggest hurdles — frost.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 4 ways to rein in China and Russia, alleged superpower perpetrators of atrocity crimes
~ People of African descent facing ‘immense challenges’ in public square
~ Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm uses 10,000 simulations to rank the contenders
~ Krishna Janmashtami: Celebrating the birthday of a beloved Hindu god, renowned for his compassion and his wisdom in the Bhagavad Gita
~ How much period blood is 'normal'? And which sanitary product holds the most blood?
~ 'No woman in the usual sense': Ilse Koch, the 'Bitch of Buchenwald', was a Holocaust war criminal – but was she also an easy target?
~ From badges to ball gowns: how fashion took centre-stage in the 1967 and 2023 referendums
~ New Chinese shopping app Temu is set to overtake Amazon. What makes it so addictive?
~ Mixed-use solar and agricultural land is the silver bullet Alberta’s Conservatives have wished for
~ Record numbers risking lives to cross dangerous Darien Gap
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter