From badges to ball gowns: how fashion took centre-stage in the 1967 and 2023 referendums
By Treena Clark, Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Indigenous Research Fellow, Faculty of Design, Architecture and Building, University of Technology Sydney
Peter McNeil, Distinguished Professor of Design History, UTS, University of Technology Sydney
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names and images of deceased people. This story also contains examples of outdated language
During the campaign for the 1967 First Nations referendum, which would go on to receive a 90.77% “yes” vote, the late human rights campaigner Faith Bandler believed fashion and clothing could play a key role in encouraging voters.
A South Sea Islander/Scottish Indian woman, Bandler played a lead role in the 1967…
- Tuesday, September 5, 2023