Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mixed-use solar and agricultural land is the silver bullet Alberta’s Conservatives have wished for

By Joshua M. Pearce, John M. Thompson Chair in Information Technology and Innovation and Professor, Western University
The Alberta government recently announced a much-maligned seven-month pause on renewable (including solar) energy development in the province. While the exact reasons are up for debate, one specific factor has been the desire to investigate ways to make renewable energy, particularly solar, more integrated within the province over the long term.

Specifically, there is a real concern among some in the party and the general public that industrial solar will displace farming and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
