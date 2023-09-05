Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's reassuring to think humans are evolution's ultimate destination – but research shows we may be an accident

By Matthew Wills, Professor of Evolutionary Palaeobiology at the Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath
Marcello Ruta, Senior Lecturer, Life Sciences, University of Lincoln
Depending upon how you do the counting, there are around 9 million species on Earth, from the simplest single-celled organisms to humans.

It’s reassuring to imagine that complex bodies and brains like ours are the inevitable consequence of evolution, as if evolution had a goal. Unfortunately for human egos, a recent studyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jamaica's financial fraud investigation continues, but for affected investors — including Usain Bolt — the news is not good
~ Ghana's colonial past and assessment use means education prioritises passing exams over what students actually learn – this must change
~ France in Africa: why Macron's policies increased distrust and anger
~ Poverty in Britain is firmly linked to the country’s mountain of private wealth – Labour must address this growing inequality
~ Wegovy was inspired by Gila monster venom – here are some other drugs with surprising origins
~ The Conservatives have seized on cars as a political wedge – it's a bet on public turning against climate action
~ Women's Health Matters: spotlight on birth and early motherhood
~ Voices of Black youth remind adults in schools to listen — and act to empower them
~ Why we won't be able to prevent climate breakdown without changing our relationship to the rest of the living world
~ Friends with benefits – what a sex and relationship therapist wants you to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter