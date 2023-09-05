Tolerance.ca
The Conservatives have seized on cars as a political wedge – it's a bet on public turning against climate action

By Matthew Paterson, Professor of International Politics, University of Manchester
“Talking about freedom, sat in Margaret Thatcher’s old Rover” read the UK prime minister’s tweet in July 2023. Earlier that day in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, Rishi Sunak had declared that the Conservative Party he leads are “on the side of motorists”, and he spent the days after attacking the opposition Labour Party for its supposed “anti-motorist” stance.

This is…The Conversation


