Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Universities and their students are vulnerable to money laundering – new research

By Nicholas Ryder, Professor of Law, Cardiff University
Henry Hillman, Lecturer in Law, University of Reading
Sam Bourton, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of the West of England
Money laundering jeopardises the security of UK citizens and the integrity of its economy. Money launderers often target financial institutions, but they are also increasingly targeting lesser regulated or unregulated sectors, such as universities.

Our research has focused on how universities apply anti-money laundering legislation, as well as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
