The US broke global trade rules to try to fix climate change – to finish the job, it has to fix the trade system
By Noah Kaufman, Research Scholar in Climate Economics, Columbia University
Chris Bataille, Adjunct Research Fellow in Energy and Climate Policy, Columbia University
Gautam Jain, Senior Research Scholar in Financing the Energy Transition, Columbia University
Sagatom Saha, Research Scholar in Energy Policy, Columbia University
Joe Biden’s ‘buy American’ effort with EVs likely violated World Trade Organization rules that the US helped create. The US has an opportunity now to update the system – if it’s willing to take it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 5, 2023