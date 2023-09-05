Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not burning, drowning: why outdoor festivals like Burning Man are reeling from extreme weather

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Burning Man turned to mud. Korea’s Scout Jamboree ended in heat, a typhoon, evacuations and recriminations. Extreme weather threatens your favourite festival.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Taliban's devastating effect on journalists and press freedom in Afghanistan grows worse
~ What's to stop Philip Lowe moving to a private bank after he leaves the RBA? It's what his predecessors did
~ Will it be greener pastures for Qantas as Alan Joyce takes off?
~ The illegal killing of 265 trees on Sydney's North Shore is not just vandalism. It's theft on a grand scale
~ Cluster Munitions: New Use, Transfers Challenge Total Ban
~ Australian journalists imprisoned in China anxiously await diplomatic breakthrough
~ Lebanon: Attack on Freedoms Targets LGBTI People
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean soldiers committed war crimes and possible crimes against humanity after signing of agreement to end hostilities – new report.
~ Research: seven priorities for higher education in Indonesia post-pandemic
~ More than 6,000 women told us what they wanted for their next pregnancy and birth. Here's what they said
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter