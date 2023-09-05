Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cluster Munitions: New Use, Transfers Challenge Total Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People assess the damage caused by the Syrian-Russian military alliance’s cluster munition attack on the Maram camp for displaced people near the village of Kafr Jalis in Idlib governorate, northwestern Syria, on 6 November 2022.  © 2022, Ali Haj Suleiman/Getty Images Cluster munition attacks killed or wounded at least 987 people in 2022, of whom 890 were in Ukraine, and 95 percent of whom were civilians. Cluster munitions are globally banned because they cause both immediate and long-term civilian harm, leaving behind unexploded remnants that act as landmines for years.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Taliban's devastating effect on journalists and press freedom in Afghanistan grows worse
~ What's to stop Philip Lowe moving to a private bank after he leaves the RBA? It's what his predecessors did
~ Will it be greener pastures for Qantas as Alan Joyce takes off?
~ The illegal killing of 265 trees on Sydney's North Shore is not just vandalism. It's theft on a grand scale
~ Not burning, drowning: why outdoor festivals like Burning Man are reeling from extreme weather
~ Australian journalists imprisoned in China anxiously await diplomatic breakthrough
~ Lebanon: Attack on Freedoms Targets LGBTI People
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean soldiers committed war crimes and possible crimes against humanity after signing of agreement to end hostilities – new report.
~ Research: seven priorities for higher education in Indonesia post-pandemic
~ More than 6,000 women told us what they wanted for their next pregnancy and birth. Here's what they said
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter