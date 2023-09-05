Tolerance.ca
Research: seven priorities for higher education in Indonesia post-pandemic

By Danielle Logan-Fleming, Learning & Teaching Consultant, Arts Education and Law, Griffith University, Griffith University
Chris Campbell, Sub Dean (Learning Technology), Charles Sturt University
David Bruce Porter, Senior Learning Designer, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Hazel Jones, Learning and Teaching Consultant (Curriculum), Griffith University
COVID-19 radically shifted the way we work and learn. It presented an opportunity for institutions to rethink the future of higher education. But, what does this future look like?The Conversation


