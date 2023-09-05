Virtual reality is helping Olkola Traditional Owners get back on Country
By Hannah Robertson, ARC DECRA Fellow & Senior Lecturer in Construction Management, Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning, The University of Melbourne
Deb Symonds, Senior Olkola woman and the CEO of the Olkola Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Melissa Iraheta, Melbourne School of Design, The University of Melbourne
Rochus Urban Hinkel, Associate Professor in Architecture and Design, The University of Melbourne
Uncle Mike Ross, Olkola elder and Chairman of the Olkola Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Olkola Traditional Owners are working with researchers to use digital technologies to see how story interweaves with Country. It also aims to bring Country to Olkola people who are unable to travel.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 4, 2023