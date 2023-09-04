Tolerance.ca
Feeling lonely? Too many of us are. Here's what our supermarkets can do to help

By Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Retail Marketing, University of Tasmania
For people who feel lonely, a trip to the supermarket could help – if only the store provided opportunities to chat at the checkout. A Dutch chain has done just that, and customers and staff love it.The Conversation


© The Conversation
