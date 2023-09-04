Tolerance.ca
As many states weigh legalising cannabis, here's what they can learn from the struggles of growers in Canberra

By Alison Ritter, Professor & Specialist in Drug Policy, UNSW Sydney
Kari Lancaster, Scientia Associate Professor, Centre for Social Research in Health, UNSW Sydney
Laura McLauchlan, Postdoctoral Fellow in Anthropology, Macquarie University
Liz Barrett, Research Officer, UNSW Sydney
Matthew Kearnes, Professor, Environment & Society, School of Humanities and Languages, UNSW Sydney
Cannabis growers in the capital report many obstacles, from laws banning the purchase of seeds and artificial lights to the lack of information on growing conditions.The Conversation


