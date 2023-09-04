Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My teen is addicted to vaping. How can I help them quit and manage their withdrawal symptoms?

By Gillian Sandra Gould, Professor in Health Equity, Southern Cross University
Karen McFadyen, Research Fellow, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Marilyn Clarke, Senior Research Fellow, Southern Cross University
Teens who quit vaping or drastically cut back are likely to experience withdrawal symptoms. Here’s how to support young adults through withdrawal and quitting.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guide to the Classics: Simone Weil’s The Need for Roots
~ As many states weigh legalising cannabis, here's what they can learn from the struggles of growers in Canberra
~ Is it okay to kiss your pet? The risk of animal-borne diseases is small, but real
~ Marine heatwaves don't just hit coral reefs. They can cause chaos on the seafloor
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean soldiers committed war crimes and possible crimes against humanity after signing of agreement to end hostilities – new report.
~ Police-academic partnerships could help tackle the crime of coercive control
~ Poor police practices are endangering 2SLGBTQ+ survivors of intimate partner violence
~ Dogs don't see life through rose-coloured glasses, nor in black and white
~ Cities like Homs and Kharkiv show how homes, streets and neighbourhoods have become the frontline in modern warfare
~ What is institutional misogyny in policing? Our research shows what it looks like – and why it matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter