My teen is addicted to vaping. How can I help them quit and manage their withdrawal symptoms?
By Gillian Sandra Gould, Professor in Health Equity, Southern Cross University
Karen McFadyen, Research Fellow, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Marilyn Clarke, Senior Research Fellow, Southern Cross University
Teens who quit vaping or drastically cut back are likely to experience withdrawal symptoms. Here’s how to support young adults through withdrawal and quitting.
- Monday, September 4, 2023