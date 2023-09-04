Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Eritrean soldiers committed war crimes and possible crimes against humanity after signing of agreement to end hostilities – new report.

By Amnesty International
The Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF) committed war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity in the Tigray region, immediately before and after the signing of a Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in November 2022, Amnesty International said in a new report released today.  The report, […] The post Ethiopia: Eritrean soldiers committed war crimes and possible crimes against humanity after signing of agreement to end hostilities – new report. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guide to the Classics: Simone Weil’s The Need for Roots
~ As many states weigh legalising cannabis, here's what they can learn from the struggles of growers in Canberra
~ My teen is addicted to vaping. How can I help them quit and manage their withdrawal symptoms?
~ Is it okay to kiss your pet? The risk of animal-borne diseases is small, but real
~ Marine heatwaves don't just hit coral reefs. They can cause chaos on the seafloor
~ Police-academic partnerships could help tackle the crime of coercive control
~ Poor police practices are endangering 2SLGBTQ+ survivors of intimate partner violence
~ Dogs don't see life through rose-coloured glasses, nor in black and white
~ Cities like Homs and Kharkiv show how homes, streets and neighbourhoods have become the frontline in modern warfare
~ What is institutional misogyny in policing? Our research shows what it looks like – and why it matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter