Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: two good reasons the world should worry about Russia’s arms purchases from North Korea

By Daniel Salisbury, Visiting Research Fellow, King's College London
Despite the UN sanctions against North Korea, Russia is apparently trading weapons and technology which could help Pyongyang’s missile programme.The Conversation


