Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa’s inauguration marred by arrests, abductions and torture of political activists.

By Amnesty International
Responding to the inaugurationof Emmerson Mnangagwa for his second term as President amid a political climate of fear and reports of multiple human rights abuses, including arbitrary arrests, abductions and torture of opposition party activists, Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Southern Africa, said: “President Mnangagwa’s inauguration for his second term as President has […] The post Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa’s inauguration marred by arrests, abductions and torture of political activists. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
