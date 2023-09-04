Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African States should engage with the Paris Agreement Implementation and Compliance Committee to deliver climate justice for the Continent.

By Amnesty International
By Nciko wa Nciko and Dr. David Ngira African leaders are poised to convene in Nairobi from September 4th to 6th, 2023, for the Africa Climate Summit. This landmark gathering marks a critical juncture for the continent as it is set to provide a unified position on several climate change challenges to be negotiated by […] The post African States should engage with the Paris Agreement Implementation and Compliance Committee to deliver climate justice for the Continent. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The story of a transgender person in an occupied city in Ukraine
~ The West’s Belarus policy: Does it make sense?
~ Niger coup: Ecowas must do these 3 things to break the stalemate
~ Why not all urban foxes deserve their 'bin-raiding' reputation
~ Ukraine war: two good reasons the world should worry about Russia’s arms purchases from North Korea
~ The true damage of invasive alien species was just revealed in a landmark report. Here's how we must act
~ Should AI be permitted in college classrooms? 4 scholars weigh in
~ How do flies find every stinky garbage dumpster? A biologist explains their sensory superpower
~ Microgreens: the health-giving shoots explained
~ South Africa’s government has been buying land and leasing it to black farmers. Why it’s gone wrong and how to fix it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter