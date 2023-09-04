How hate speech during the Voice campaign can harm personal wellbeing, as well as democracy
By Paul Komesaroff, Professor of Medicine, Monash University
Lisa Jackson Pulver, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology, University of Sydney
Paul James, Professor of Globalization and Cultural Diversity, Western Sydney University
Sally May Gardner, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Since the Indigenous Voice to Parliament was announced, there has been an increase of hate speech and personal attacks. Hate speech and misinformation can cause physical and mental harm.
- Monday, September 4, 2023