Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese records first net negative Newspoll approval as Voice support slumps further

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The first federal Newspoll since mid-July, conducted August 28 to September 1 from a sample of 1,200, gave Labor a 53–47 lead, a two-point gain for the Coalition. Primary votes were 37% Coalition (up three), 35% Labor (down one), 13% Greens (up one), 7% One Nation (steady) and 8% for all Others (down three).

On Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, 46% (up six) were dissatisfied and 45% (down six) were satisfied, for a net approval of -1, down…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria: Aleppo authorities must ensure that building safety measures do not result in forced evictions and homelessness
~ Simon Schama's history of 18th and 19th century disease outbreaks speaks powerfully to the present
~ Unveiling the enigmatic world of moths: from ancient pollinators to whistling wonders
~ 'Co-design' is the latest buzzword in Indigenous education policy. Does it live up to the hype?
~ ‘You are left flailing to try and look after yourself': the music industry still constrains mothers' careers
~ Google turns 25: the search engine revolutionised how we access information, but will it survive AI?
~ Long COVID symptoms can improve, but their resolution is slow and imperfect
~ Being the main breadwinner didn't necessarily keep married mums in work during the pandemic
~ Modern prime ministers have typically left parliament soon after defeat. So why doesn't Scott Morrison?
~ Africa's vast underground water resources are under pressure from climate change - how to manage them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter