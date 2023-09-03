Tolerance.ca
'Co-design' is the latest buzzword in Indigenous education policy. Does it live up to the hype?

By Marnee Shay, Associate Professor, Principal Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Grace Sarra, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, Queensland University of Technology
Everything from the Voice to Country Road homewares is talking about ‘co-design’. New research identifies three clear ways to improve the way it works in education.The Conversation


