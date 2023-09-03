Being the main breadwinner didn't necessarily keep married mums in work during the pandemic
By Leah Ruppanner, Professor of Sociology and Founding Director of The Future of Work Lab, The University of Melbourne
Caitlyn Collins, Associate Professor of Sociology, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis
Liana Christin Landivar, Faculty Affiliate, University of Maryland
William Scarborough, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of North Texas
With dads being the primary earners in many heterosexual households, it was often the mother who gave up work to manage extra work at home during the pandemic. But what about heterosexual households where the mother was the primary earner?
- Sunday, September 3rd 2023