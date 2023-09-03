Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa's vast underground water resources are under pressure from climate change - how to manage them

By Gaathier Mahed, Senior lecturer, Nelson Mandela University
All countries have a variety of water resources – some are on the surface, like rivers, and some are beneath the ground. This groundwater provides almost 50% of all global domestic use and 43% of all the water used for agriculture.

Groundwater is stored in aquifers, which come in a variety…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
