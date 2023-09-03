Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe’s climate action plan: a win for the environment, health and energy

By Chris Malley, Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute York Centre, University of York
The dumping of billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere yearly is already having a devastating impact around the world. This includes widespread flooding and droughts, raging wildfires, heatwaves and record temperatures.

Africa is particularly hard hit, with temperatures…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Africa's vast underground water resources are under pressure from climate change - how to manage them
~ In Russia, authorities filter information and algorithms help them
~ Johannesburg fire disaster: why eradicating hijacked buildings is not the answer
~ Bahrain: Address Hunger Strike Grievances
~ Troubling Development for Free Speech in Chad
~ US Chooses Shameful Hypocrisy in Forcibly Returning Haitians
~ Africa: Leaders at key Climate Summit and week must place human rights at centre of ambitious, bold action
~ Haiti violence: ‘Carnage needs to stop’ says UN relief chief
~ From Gaza: Does creativity only come from misery?
~ Coup in Gabon: Ali Bongo the eighth west African leader to be ousted by military in two years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter