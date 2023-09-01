Tolerance.ca
US Chooses Shameful Hypocrisy in Forcibly Returning Haitians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People displaced by armed gangs from their homes in the Tabare neighborhood rest outside the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 25, 2023.  © 2023 Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo On August 30, the United States embassy in Port-au-Prince called on all US citizens to leave Haiti “as soon as possible” because of the worsening security situation in the country. The next day, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement loaded 57 Haitians on a plane and deported them to Haiti. One must wonder if the same plane used to deport Haitians was filled on its return flight with US citizens…


© Human Rights Watch -
