Human Rights Observatory

Africa: Leaders at key Climate Summit and week must place human rights at centre of ambitious, bold action

By Amnesty International
African leaders convening in Nairobi for the African Climate week and inaugural Climate Summit must pursue ambitious and long-lasting climate action to safeguard the human rights of individuals and communities already suffering from the disastrous effects of climate change, Amnesty International said today.


