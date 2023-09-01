Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women's sexual desire often goes undiscussed – yet it's one of their most common health concerns

By Áine Aventin, Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen's University Belfast
Female sexual desire is frequently misunderstood. Despite desire (also known as libido or sex drive) being the most common sexual health concern for women, most women aren’t really taught about it growing up. And if they are, the information is often inaccurate.

This lack of education not only perpetuates misinformation, stigmaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti violence: ‘Carnage needs to stop’ says UN relief chief
~ From Gaza: Does creativity only come from misery?
~ Coup in Gabon: Ali Bongo the eighth west African leader to be ousted by military in two years
~ Jobs are up, wages less so – and lower purchasing power could still lead the US into a recession
~ Tory MP's historic family links to slavery raise questions about Britain's position on reparations
~ Iran: Draft hijab law tantamount to ‘gender apartheid’ say rights experts
~ Overly flexible connective tissue causes problems in joints and throughout the body − and is often missed by doctors
~ White men have controlled women’s reproductive rights throughout American history – the post-Dobbs era is no different
~ As concern about Mitch McConnell's health grows, his legacy remains strong
~ ‘The Blind Side’ lawsuit spotlights tricky areas of family law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter