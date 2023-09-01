Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Draft hijab law tantamount to ‘gender apartheid’ say rights experts

A group of UN Human Rights Council-appointed experts expressed their grave concern on Friday over a new draft law in Iran sanctioning new punishments for women and girls who fail to wear the headscarf, or hijab, in public.


