Pulverised fuel ash: how we can recycle the dirty byproduct from coal-fired power stations
By John Kinuthia, Professor and Manager of the Advanced Materials Testing Centre (AMTeC), University of South Wales
Jonathan Oti, Associate Professor at the Advanced Materials Testing Centre (AMTeC), University of South Wales
The ash from burning coal in coal-fired power stations lies in thousands of landfills around the world. This waste material, generally considered a hazard, is now being put to good use in the construction industry.
More than 6,000 coal-fired power stations produce this powdery byproduct, which is properly known as “pulverised fuel ash” (PFA) or “fly ash”. Traditionally, it was released into the atmosphere from the smoke stack after the coal was burned, but, because of its effect on air quality, it is now captured and stored…
- Friday, September 1st 2023