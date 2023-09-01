Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: UAE’s efforts to stifle debate at COP28 threaten meaningful measures to tackle the climate crisis and protect human rights

By Amnesty International
Reacting to reports that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as host of the COP28 climate meeting which begins in Dubai in November, has defined a narrow list of talking points for its officials around climate issues and is aiming to avoid discussion of human rights abuses in the country, Marta Schaaf, Amnesty International’s Director of […] The post Global: UAE’s efforts to stifle debate at COP28 threaten meaningful measures to tackle the climate crisis and protect human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Innovative monitoring system deters poachers, but Cameroon's Boumba Bek National Park still exposed to human pressure
~ Gabon coup: Bongo's rule ended by failed promises and shifting alliances
~ How J.R.R. Tolkien's novels were inspired by Medieval poems of 'northern bravery'
~ Is Wegovy really a gamechanger for heart health? A consultant cardiologist gives his verdict
~ King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden: 50 years of banal royalism
~ A winter energy crunch in Europe looks a distinct possibility
~ Ukraine/Russia: New history textbook is a blatant attempt to unlawfully indoctrinate school children in Russia and Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories
~ The mission to save Nepal’s sarus cranes
~ Australia tops the world for podcast listening. Why do we love them so much?
~ إيران: وفاة مريبة لمتظاهر مسجون
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter