Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

إيران: وفاة مريبة لمتظاهر مسجون

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Javad Rouhi © 2023 Tabnak قالت "هيومن رايتس ووتش" اليوم إن متظاهرا إيرانيا مسجونا توفي في ظروف مريبة في 31 أغسطس/آب 2023، في شمال إيران، ما يثير مخاوف جدية بشأن معاملته. تعرّض جواد روحي (31 عاما) لتعذيب مروّع عقب اعتقاله خلال الاحتجاجات الواسعة التي اندلعت في إيران في سبتمبر/أيلول 2022، وأُدين بعد شهرين بعد محاكمة غير عادلة. في 31 أغسطس/آب، أصدر سجن نوشهر في محافظة مازندران، شمال طهران، بيانا يفيد بأن روحي نُقل إلى المستشفى في وقت مبكر صباح ذلك اليوم "بعد إصابته بارتجاج في المخ" لكنه توفي رغم تلقي المساعدة الطبية. قال البيان إن النيابة العامة تُحقّق في وفاته. أكد محامي…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The mission to save Nepal’s sarus cranes
~ Australia tops the world for podcast listening. Why do we love them so much?
~ Future diets will be short of micronutrients like iron — it’s time to consider how we feed people
~ Iran: Suspicious Death of Imprisoned Protester
~ The humble spotted gum is a world class urban tree. Here's why
~ Jokowi is right not to join 'BRICS' for now – but the alliance is still important for Indonesia
~ How do we get urban density 'just right'? The Goldilocks quest for the 'missing middle'
~ Refugee children have a right to be educated in Indonesia – our research shows the barriers in their way
~ How 'dad jokes' may prepare your kids for a lifetime of embarrassment, according to psychology
~ What will putting the interests of Qantas ahead of Qatar Airways cost? $1 billion per year and a new wave of protectionism of legacy carriers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter