Human Rights Observatory

Future diets will be short of micronutrients like iron — it’s time to consider how we feed people

By Mahya Tavan, Postdoctoral research fellow - Sustainable Nutrition Initiative, Massey University
Bi Xue Patricia Soh, PhD Fellow, Massey University
Many plant-based foods are rich in iron, but they also contain high amounts of fibre and phytates, which reduce the body’s capacity to absorb the essential nutrient.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
