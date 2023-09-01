Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How do we get urban density 'just right'? The Goldilocks quest for the 'missing middle'

By Elek Pafka, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning and Urban Design, The University of Melbourne
Merrick Morley, PhD Candidate, Architecture, Building and Planning, The University of Melbourne
Despite adopting the goal of creating medium-density neighbourhoods to end urban sprawl, our cities have struggled to achieve it. Confused debates about ‘good density’ are part of the problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
