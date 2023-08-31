Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How analyzing ancient and modern polar bear samples reveals the full scope of global warming

By Jennifer Routledge, PhD Candidate, Environmental and Life Sciences, Trent University
Comparison of modern and archaeological polar bears indicates that four millennia of food web stability has been disrupted by modern climate change.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
