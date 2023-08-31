How this summer's hit 'Rich Men North of Richmond' was appropriated by both the right and left
By Frédérick Guillaume Dufour, Professeur en sociologie politique, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Alexis Harton, Étudiant à la maîtrise en sociologie, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Although its content is essentially libertarian, the No. 1 song of the summer in the U.S. resonates with both some Democratic supporters and those on the Trumpist right.
