Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: traps, rites and kurrajong twine – the incredible ingenuity of Indigenous fishing knowledge

By Anna Clark, Professor in Public History, University of Technology Sydney
Across the continent, diverse, adaptable fishing practices, recipes and rituals were a cornerstone of Indigenous life at the time of first contact – and many remain so to this day.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
